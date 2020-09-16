Two-vehicle collision injures four

By Kelci McKendrick kmckendrick@news-star.com

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14 at the intersection of Acme and Wolverine roads, about one mile west of Shawnee.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Melody Hanson, 27, of Shawnee, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Kirk Halbert Jr., 41, of Moore, Oklahoma.

The passenger in Halbert Jr.’s vehicle was 58-year-old Kirk Halbert Sr. of Moore. Halbert Sr. was transported by REACT EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with trunk internal injuries, the patrol said.

Hanson was pinned in the Toyota for an unknown amount of time, the patrol said, but she was transported by REACT EMS to OU Medical Center and treated for unspecified injuries and released. Halbert Jr. and Hanson’s passenger, Leslie Stence, 38, of Oklahoma City, were both transported by REACT EMS to OU Medical Center and treated and released, as well.

According to the report, after the Toyota and Ram collided, both vehicles departed the roadway through a fence into a field. Hanson’s condition is under investigation, and Halbert Jr.’s was apparently normal, the report shows.

The use of seatbelts at the time of the collision is unknown and under investigation. Airbags were equipped and deployed when the crash happened. The weather at the time was cloudy, and the roads at the intersection were made of gravel.

The collision was investigated by Trooper Matthew Conway #337 of the Traffic Homicide division of the OHP. He was assisted by Trooper Shayne Ballard #249 of the Traffic Homicide division, Trooper Chris Hanover #505 and Probationary Trooper Gregory #362 of Troop A, REACT EMS and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.