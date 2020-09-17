Oklahoma City woman dies in Seminole County collision

Kelci McKendrick - kmckendrick@news-star.com

An Oklahoma City woman died in a Seminole County crash early Wednesday morning, according to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Dannette Gwen Duncan, 58, was driving a 1999 Mazda northbound on OK-9A near EW-1390 around 5:27 a.m. on Sept. 16 when she departed the roadway to the left and struck a tree, the report said.

Duncan was pinned in the vehicle until 8 a.m. before being extricated by the Konawa Fire Department, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by Ada EMS of multiple injuries, according to the report.

The cause of the collision and the condition of Duncan are under investigation, OHP said.

The report also states that Duncan’s seatbelts were equipped and in use, the airbags were equipped and deployed, the weather was cloudy and the asphalt roadway was dry.

The collision was investigated by Trooper Scott Aldridge #280 of the Seminole County Detachment.