3 Things to Do this weekend

Saturday, Sept. 19

See the All Stars Monster Truck show Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Heart of Oklahoma Center at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Kids get in free with paying adults when they buy online at www.OKMonsterTrucks.com.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Visit Shawnee Trading Post and Flea Market Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. north of the Shawnee Mall on Kickapoo Street.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Shop in Shawnee’s best Antique stores during the Antique Harvest Hop. People can get game cards and fill them out until September 30. The grand prize is $250 to be used at participating stores. Participating stores include T-box antiques, Reeves Antiques, Vintage Depot, Old Highway 270 Mercantile, Oliver and Hardin Antiques, Past to Present and Down the Rabbit Hole at Greens Corner.





