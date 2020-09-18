McLoud schools to host Parent University

McLoud Public Schools is hosting Parent University which is an event for parents and guardians of McLoud Junior High seventh and eighth graders to learn important information regarding students.

The event is come and go from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at McLoud Junior High Sept. 18 to Sept. 24.

Parent University provides information from teachers and community parents regarding the best way to support students at home.

Tips and strategies will be offered to help parents and guardians help their students succeed.

In addition cookies and drinks will be provided and there will be a drawing for prizes.

The community partners include Kickapoo Tribe, Community Renewal, Gateway Prevention/TEST and Pioneer Library.