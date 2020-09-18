MGMoA Hosts OBU Bison Brigade for outdoor concert Sept. 18

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee, OK— The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is hosting the OBU Bison Brigade for an outdoor concert on the lawn across from the museum on Friday, September 18, at 5:45pm. Bring your blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the music outside in a socially distanced manner. The museum will be open and free of charge both before and after the concert, from 5-7:30 p.m. as part of this community celebration. The museum is currently limited to 10 people in the galleries at a time.

“We are excited to partner with OBU’s marching band to provide a fun and safe community event,” said Dane Pollei, Director of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art. “The weather should be fantastic, and we are looking forward to seeing the community come together in a socially distanced way.”

Currently on exhibit at the MGMoA is Salvador Dali’s Stairway to Heaven: Illustrations for Les Chants de Maldoror and the Divine Comedy through November 1, 2020. The exhibition was organized by the Park West Museum in Michigan.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. Visit www.mgmoa.org for more information.

This exhibition is brought to you in part by the Park West Museum, Oklahoma Arts Council, Allied Arts, Avedis Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, and the Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Wissinger Memorial Trust. For accommodations on the basis of disability or more information on this exhibit, call the museum at (405) 878-5300.