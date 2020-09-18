Update: Moore man injured in Shawnee collision dies from injuries

Kelci McKendrick

A passenger critically injured in a Sept. 14 collision in Shawnee died on Sept. 17, according to a delayed fatality report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Kirk Halbert Sr., 58, of Moore, Oklahoma, was the passenger in a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Kirk Halbert Jr., 41, of Moore, the OHP said.

The vehicle was struck by a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Melody Hanson, 27, of Shawnee, after Hanson allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at Acme and Wolverine roads, according to an OHP report from Sept. 14.

Halbert Sr. was transported by REACT EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with trunk internal injuries. The updated report said he died from his injuries three days later on Sept. 17.

Halbert Jr., as well as Hanson and her passenger, were all treated for injuries and released.