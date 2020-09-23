3 Things to Do: This Weekend

Friday, Sept. 25

Visit the opening weekend of the Sunshine Shelly Nightmare Harvest Haunted Maze starting Friday, Sept. 25. The corn maze will be open from Saturday to Oct. 31. The line opens at 7 p.m. but the haunt starts once it’s completely dark. Last tickets are sold at 11 a.m.with the regular price being $12 or $17 for a skip the line pass. The maze is open from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Check out Market on the Meadows Vintage and Craft Show beginning Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is an outdoor shopping event with various vendors.

Saturday Sept. 26

Visit the Paranormal Cirque 2020 Saturday, Sept. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Heart of Exposition Center.