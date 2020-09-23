Pottawatomie, Seminole County deaths reported in state COVID-19 reports

Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a total of 80,161 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, an increase of 1,089 cases from the day before.

Wednesday’s report listed eight additional deaths, including a Pottawatomie County man in the 65 and older age group, with 970 total deaths reported in the state. Tuesday’s health report showed a Seminole County death from COVID-19 as well. In that case, the man who died was inthe 36-49 age group, the OSDH reported.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.