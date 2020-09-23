Shawnee police make arrest in early morning homicide

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee Police Detectives have made an arrest in a vehicle pedestrian incident that occurred early Wednesday morning in the Shawnee Mall parking lot, 4901 N. Kickapoo, in an area between The Garage restaurant and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano said events occurred about 12:49 a.m. and it was determined upon arrival that Marc Brennan, a 40-year-old male, had been struck by a pickup and was seriously injured. Brennan was transported by REACT EMS ambulance to SSM Health St.Anthony Hospital - Shawnee Emergency Room, where he was pronounced deceased, she said.

During the investigation, Lozano said investigators determined that the driver, Carlotta Rich, 35, allegedly ran over Brennan with the pickup.

Carlotta Rich was taken into custody by Shawnee Police Department detectives Wednesday and booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on a complaint of murder in the first degree. Formal charges have not been filed.

This is currently an open and ongoing investigation, Lozano said Wednesday.