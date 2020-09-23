Shawnee police make arrest in homicide

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee Police Detectives have made an arrest in a vehicle pedestrian incident that occurred early this morning in the Shawnee Mall Parking lot, 4901 N. Kickapoo between the Garage Burger and Buffalo Wild Wings.

It was determined upon arrival that Marc Brennan, 40 year old male, had been struck by a pickup and was seriously injured. He was transported by REACT ambulance to St. Anthony’s Emergency Room where he was pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, it was determined that the driver, Carlotta Rick, 35 year old female, ran over Brennan with the pickup.

Carlotta Rick was taken into custody by Shawnee Police Department detectives today, September 23, 2020 and booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on a charge of Murder in the First Degree.

This is currently an open and ongoing investigation.