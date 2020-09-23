SHS Holds National Honor Society Induction

The Shawnee News-Star

More than 50 Shawnee High School students were recently inducted into the school's chapter of the National Honor Society.

NHS members commit to uphold the values of scholarship, service, leadership and character. Individual photos of the inductees are available on the Shawnee Public Schools Facebook page.

The newly inducted NHS members are

Tabytha Akins

Samuel Anderson

Kaitlyn Atwood

DeNiesha Barkus

Elizabeth Benson

Lorelei Brem

Cade Chamblin

Karsen Conaway

Isabelle Conley

Braiden Crowell

Lillian Davis

Elise Diamond

Noah Dyer

Alexis Effinger

Aidan Ellis

Audrey Flood

Teegan Franklin

Payton Greenwood

Kirby Grissom

David Hackler

Dylan Haddad

Landon Hardman

Bryce Holter

Brenner James

Kantynn Kaseca

Erin LaBar

Abigail Looper

Caryington Mason

Elaina Matkin

Blythe Mocabee

Lacie Moon

Tanner Morris

Daniela Parada

Macy Proffer

Garrett Robison

Hunter Rochelle

Spencer Rochelle

Alexis Rosario

Brielle Rotter

Andrea Sandoval

Kinley Schollenbarger

Garrett Serner

Kai Skelly

Layla Smith

Madison Steele

Jakin Teape

Landen Terrell

Madison Ticer

Luke Waddell

Emma Wallace

Maggie Watkins

Isabel West

Nicholas Whited

Ethan Whiteman

Grace Wiewel

Walker Wilder

Sarah Winn