SHS Holds National Honor Society Induction
More than 50 Shawnee High School students were recently inducted into the school's chapter of the National Honor Society.
NHS members commit to uphold the values of scholarship, service, leadership and character. Individual photos of the inductees are available on the Shawnee Public Schools Facebook page.
The newly inducted NHS members are
Tabytha Akins
Samuel Anderson
Kaitlyn Atwood
DeNiesha Barkus
Elizabeth Benson
Lorelei Brem
Cade Chamblin
Karsen Conaway
Isabelle Conley
Braiden Crowell
Lillian Davis
Elise Diamond
Noah Dyer
Alexis Effinger
Aidan Ellis
Audrey Flood
Teegan Franklin
Payton Greenwood
Kirby Grissom
David Hackler
Dylan Haddad
Landon Hardman
Bryce Holter
Brenner James
Kantynn Kaseca
Erin LaBar
Abigail Looper
Caryington Mason
Elaina Matkin
Blythe Mocabee
Lacie Moon
Tanner Morris
Daniela Parada
Macy Proffer
Garrett Robison
Hunter Rochelle
Spencer Rochelle
Alexis Rosario
Brielle Rotter
Andrea Sandoval
Kinley Schollenbarger
Garrett Serner
Kai Skelly
Layla Smith
Madison Steele
Jakin Teape
Landen Terrell
Madison Ticer
Luke Waddell
Emma Wallace
Maggie Watkins
Isabel West
Nicholas Whited
Ethan Whiteman
Grace Wiewel
Walker Wilder
Sarah Winn