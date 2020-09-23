Tecumseh Ag Boosters to sponsor Pumpkin Patch Oct. 1-31

The Shawnee News-Star

The Tecumseh Ag Boosters will hold a Pumpkin Patch Oct. 1-31, with all proceeds going to Tecumseh 4-H and FFA students for their endeavors.

The patch will be located at Tecumseh High School, by the tennis courts, and will have regular hours of operation. The patch will be open 4-9 p.m. on Fridays, 10 am. To 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31.

The patch will include games, storytime, rides, crafts and pumpkins. Group outings can be scheduled by appointment by calling (405) 488-4784.