Shawnee shops participate in Antique Harvest Hop

Since the start of September seven Shawnee stores have participated in the Antique Harvest Hop, a fun interactive shopping event that has helped bring in business and put shops back on track during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Cynthia Oliver-Hardin, owner of Oliver and Hardin Antiques, the Antique Harvest Hop is a combination of a scavenger hunt and bingo.

Oliver-Hardin said people have received game cards that have seven slots across and five slots down.

“There are seven dealers and each dealer has five certain things they have people do to get a stamp,” Oliver-Harden said.

The business owner said the tasks people can complete include checking in or liking the antique store on social media, taking a picture of a scarecrow each dealer has at their store, spending $5 at a dealer’s store and other such items.

Oliver-Hardin said if people fill out one row on their card, they’re entered in a chance to win a $250 gift card to be used at any of the seven stores participating in the Harvest Hop which will be announced Sept. 30.

These shops include Oliver and Hardin Antiques, T-box Antiques & More, Roger’s Vintage Depot, Past to Present Marketplace, Reeves Antiques & Things, Old Highway 270 Mercantile and Down the Rabbit Hole at Green’s Corner.

Oliver-Hardin said if people complete their entire card they’ll have 10 chances to win the gift card.

The shop owner said this event has brought in business and provided some exposure to her store.

“Business has been great. People have really responded positively not just because it’s good for us but because of the gift card,” Oliver-Hardin said.

In addition to the gift card, Oliver-Hardin said she feels the Antique Harvest Hop has also allowed people to safely shop in the midst of the pandemic.

Oliver-Hardin said she, along with many other businesses, had to close in the spring due to the pandemic and though she’s been open since April 29, this event has made business better.

In fact, Oliver-Hardin said the antique stores had originally planned the Antique Harvest Hop for last spring, but when COVID-19 really hit Oklahoma in March, they had to reschedule.

However, Oliver-Hardin said, while it took a while, all in all the shopping event has been successful.

According to owner of Past to Present Marketplace Tammy Alexander, the Antique Harvest Hop has brought in many new customers who didn’t know about her store, which has been open for two years.

“(The Antique Harvest Hop) has helped our vendors get back on track,” Alexander said. “For the first month after we had to close because of COVID we didn’t charge our vendors rent so it’s also really helped us get back on track.”

The business owner said she was contacted about the event last year by owner of Roger’s Vintage Depot Kimberly Rogers and very much wanted to participate.

Similar to Oliver-Hardin, Alexander said when filling out their game cards customers must complete five tasks which include taking a picture of the shop’s scarecrow, following and liking the store on Facebook, browsing the store and spending $5 on an item.

“I’ve loved meeting all the new people,” Alexander said. “I’ve lived in Shawnee my whole life so it’s been nice meeting people who have a connection to my grandmother and my mother.”

Alexander said it’s been nice having customers browse her store and while more people are visiting she still follows safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The live-long Shawnee resident said these measures include the requirement of wearing a mask, constant cleaning and physically distancing.

For more information on the Antique Harvest Hop visit https://www.facebook.com/events/303558557406996.