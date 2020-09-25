Shawnee police make arrest in theft of classic pickup, altered vehicle recovered

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee, Oklahoma – Shawnee Police Detectives have made an arrest in a case involving a Chevy C10 Classic truck, which had been reported stolen in July.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Viviano Lozano-Stafford said the Criminal Investigation Division gathered information on the possible location of the stolen truck. After a thorough investigation, detectives located the vehicle in Pottawatomie County.

She said the vehicle had been repainted, the VIN and tags replaced, and the truck had many other alterations made to conceal the fact that it was stolen.

During the investigation, it was determined that Allen Wayne Gilmore, 48, was in possession of the stolen truck, Lozano-Stafford said.

Police conducted at the Gilmore Trucking Company in Pottawatomie County, where the vehicle’s VIN plate along with other miscellaneous items from the stolen truck were located, she said. The vehicle and all parts were returned to the owner.

Gilmore was taken into custody by SPD detectives Sept. 23, 2020 and booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on complaints of possession of stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, defacing a VIN, and possession of CDS. Formal charges have not been filed.