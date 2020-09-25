Tulsa man dies after two-vehicle collision near Bowlegs

Kelci McKendrick

A Tulsa man died Thursday evening following a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 377 just south of Bowlegs in Seminole County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tony Angelo, 68, of Tulsa, was driving a 2013 GMC northbound on U.S. Highway 377 when the vehicle went left of center and struck a southbound 2017 Freightliner driven by Quinton Dixon, 30, of Comanche, Texas, around 5:16 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Angelo’s vehicle then ran off the left side of the road and rolled at least three times, the report states. Angelo was transported by Seminole Fire Department to Alliance Health in Seminole with trunk internal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the report. Dixon was not injured in the crash, the report said.

The report said seatbelts were equipped and in use in both vehicles, and the airbags were equipped and deployed in Angelo’s vehicle but not equipped in Dixon’s. The weather at the time of the collision was clear, and the asphalt roadway was dry, according to the report.

Angelo’s condition at the time of the crash is pending investigation, and Dixon’s was apparently normal, according to the report.

The collision was investigated by Trooper Jacob Hunn #379 of the Seminole County Detachment of Troop D. He was assisted by Trooper Brian Iker #333, Trooper Ty Wallace #485 and Trooper Dion Wild #732, all of the Hughes County Detachment of Troop D, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole Fire Department and Bowlegs Fire Department.