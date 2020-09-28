Investigation launched after body found in pond west of Tecumseh

An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered in a pond west of Tecumseh over the weekend.

Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Palmer said the body was found in an area about a mile south of SH 9 and SH 102.

The deceased person is a male, he said, and investigators believe the body had been there about a week.

Palmer said investigators have no identification of the person and are awaiting further from the state medical examiner as to exact cause of death.

