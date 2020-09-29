Pott. County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam jury duty calls

The Shawnee News-Star

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents about scam calls from someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office.

Undersheriff Travis Palmer said the caller is telling people they’ve missed a jury term or owe fines and are asking for money.

Palmer said the sheriff’s office makes no such calls and would never ask for money, In some cases, the caller is able to make the caller ID appear that it is coming from the sheriff’s office, Palmer said. Deputies have received three complaints already.

Anyone with questions can call the sheriff’s administration office, 405-275-2526.