Citizen Potawatomi Nation Health Services offers free flu shots Oct. 3

The Shawnee News-Star

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation Health Services drive-thru flu shot clinic will provide free flu shots on Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. until supplies run out. Flu shots are available to those age 3 and up. The drive-thru immunizations will be available at the Citizen Potawatomi Community Development Corporation, on the corner of Hardesty and Gordon Cooper.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that in the 2018–2019 season, some 35.5 million Americans came down with the flu and that about 34,000 of them died from it. Experts suggest that the flu shot might be more important this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the United States.

“We don’t want to get into a situation where we’re dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and a flu epidemic,” said CPNHS Public Health Coordinator Kassi Roselius, MD, M.P.H. “Since flu symptoms are very similar to COVID-19 symptoms, patients may be required to get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine until COVID-19 can be ruled out.”

This event is open to the public.

Details:

When: Saturday October 3, 2020 from 8 a.m. until supplies run out

Where: Citizen Potawatomi Community Development Corporation drive-thru

1545 S Gordon Cooper Dr, Shawnee, OK 74801

What: Free flu vaccines for everyone age 3 and up