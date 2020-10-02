Public input sought on SH-9 widening in Pottawatomie, Cleveland Counties

The Shawnee News-Star

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house to provide updates and get public input on two proposed projects to reconstruct and widen segments of SH-9 in Cleveland and Pottawatomie counties.

The projects would continue the ongoing effort to widen the SH-9 corridor between Norman and Tecumseh. The existing two-lane roadway has inadequate capacity for current and future traffic volumes. The department proposes reconstruction of SH-9 to a four-lane highway with a center turn lane and paved shoulders from 108th Ave. S.E. to 156th Ave. S.E. in Norman in Cleveland County and a four-lane highway with paved shoulders from SH-102 to Tecumseh in Pottawatomie County.

SH-9 Virtual Open House

Public comments are now open and will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 12

https://www.odot.org/SH9

Due to COVID-19 precautions, this presentation will be a web-based public viewing format with no in-person meetings scheduled. Members of the public can visit the website to view a presentation, map, video and other materials about the proposal and submit their comments through Oct. 12. Those without internet access can contact the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at 200 N.E. 21st St., Ste. 3-D2a, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 or call 405-325-3269.

Projects to construct these two segments are scheduled to go to bid in Federal Fiscal Year 2025.