Body found in Pott. County pond identified; no foul play suspected

The state medical examiner has identified the body found in a pond west of Tecumseh over a week ago, and no foul play is suspected, the undersheriff reports.

An investigation was launched after a man’s body was discovered in a pond about a mile south of SH 9 and SH 102.

At the time of the discovery, Undersheriff Travis Palmer said investigators believed the body had been there for a couple weeks.

Through the medical examiner's office, Palmer said the man was identified as Christopher Wayne Reynolds, 60, of Oklahoma City.

Palmer said Reynolds reportedly had numerous health problems and there were no signs of trauma or foul play involved in his death, Palmer said.

Although he was reported to be from Oklahoma City, Palmer said the man often wandered around and was homeless; he hadn’t been seen by family members since last Christmas.