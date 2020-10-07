Pott. County to hold clean up collections in October

Pottawatomie County is hosting a countywide clean up the last two weekends in October.

The next countywide cleanup will be as follows:

District 2 will be on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 28830 Main Street in Macomb.

District 3 will also be Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 29131 Johnson Road in Maud.

District 1 will also host a clean up, but it will be the following weekend on Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 14101 Acme Road in Shawnee.

Tires or hazardous chemicals won’t be accepted.