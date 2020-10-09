3 Things to Do this weekend

Saturday, Oct. 10

Visit the opening weekend of the Sunshine Shelly Nightmare Harvest Haunted Maze starting Friday, Sept. 25. The corn maze will be open from Saturday to Oct. 31. The line opens at 7 p.m. but the haunt starts once it’s completely dark. Last tickets are sold at 11 a.m.with the regular price being $12 or $17 for a skip the line pass. The maze is open from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Community Renewal is celebrating five years of neighbors restoring community through intentional relationships in Pottawatomie County. Art reflecting Shawnee's relationships will be featured at many locations downtown until October 31.

Sunshine Shelly’s Pumpkin Patch will be playing the original Ghostbusters movie Saturday, Oct 10 at 8 p.m. People are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. No extra admission for the movie is needed. It is included in the general pumpkin patch admission of $7 for adults and $5 for children two to 12. Limited quantities of popcorn at the concession will be served.