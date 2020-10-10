Jones Selected as K20 Center Regional SKIE Awardee

The Shawnee News-Star

Carol Jones, Shawnee Middle School librarian, has been selected as a K20 SKIE Regional Awardee for the Southeast Region.

This is the second year in a row that a Shawnee Public Schools educator has received this award. In 2019, a team of four Shawnee Early Childhood Center teachers, Haley Michael, Cassie Flora, Brandy Swinford and Katie Thompson, also won the Southeast Regional SKIE Award.

The SKIE Award celebrates educators or teams of educators across the state who have demonstrated the ability to link student learning with the innovative use of technology and the K20 IDEALS framework. IDEALS is an acronym for Inquiry, Discourse, Equity, Authenticity, Leadership and Service.

As a regional awardee, Jones will be recognized at the virtual Innovative Learning Institute on Nov. 19. She also will receive a $1,000 cash award made possible through an endowment with Oklahoma Electric Cooperatives.

The other Regional SKIE Award recipients are

Central Region - Angela Martinez, Stanley Hupfeld Academy, Oklahoma City

Northeast Region - Kallie Barnes, Wagoner High School

Northwest Region - Jade Scarritt and Sara Heasley, Hillcrest Learning Center, El Reno

Southwest Region - No applicant

Tulsa Area Region - Sarah Carter, Coweta High School