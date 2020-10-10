Prague man killed in I-40 incident; OHP seeks information on unknown tractor trailer that struck him

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Prague man died early Friday morning when he was struck by an unknown tractor trailer rig after being involved in a crash.

Troopers said the incident occurred about 6:28 a.m. Friday on westbound I-40, just east of the Earlsboro exit in Pottawatomie County.

The OHP says Robert Scott Cappetta, 57, Prague, was pronounced dead at the scene by REACT EMS paramedics.

Cappetta was driving a 2005 Ford van westbound on I-40 when the van departed the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail and continued onto the grass shoulder, where it caught fire, the patrol said.

According to the trooper’s report, Cappetta got out of the vehicle, walked up onto the interstate and stepped out into the lane of traffic, where he was struck by an unknown tractor trailer that was hauling grain/corn.

The driver’s condition ahead of the accident and cause of the collision are both listed on the report as being under investigation.

Trooper Lt. Robison’s report shows it was dark at the time of the accident. He was assisted at the scene by Trooper Ballard, REACT EMS as the Shawnee Fire Department, as well as the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

In relation to this incident, the patrol is seeking information on the unknown tractor trailer.

Investigators believe the tractor trailer may have front end damage and was hauling either grain or corn.

Anyone with information on the tractor trailer that left the scene is asked to call the OHP Communications Center at 405-425-2323.