The Shawnee News-Star

A shooting incident was reported Friday night in Shawnee, but no injuries were reported.

Shawnee police said officers responded to Chapel Ridge Apartments, 130 E. 45th, in reference to a shooting call.

Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said no injuries were reported from that incident, which is still under investigation. No other information or details of what occurred were released by Shawnee police.