Tecumseh man dies in weekend ATV accident

By Kelci McKendrick kmckendrick@news-star.com

A Tecumseh man was killed in an ATV accident Friday night, just five miles west of Brooksville, Oklahoma, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Mickey Childers, 62, was operating a 2020 Can-Am ATV westbound on private property around 8 p.m. on Oct. 10 at 25255 Bethel Curve Road in Pottawatomie County when he lost control of the ATV, the report said.

The ATV rolled three or four times before coming to rest on the driver’s side. Childers was pinned under the ATV for about 30 minutes before the Tecumseh Fire Department was able to free him, according to the report.

Childers was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner from head injuries suffered in the crash, according to OHP. He was transported by Alpha and Omega Transport Service to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City, the report states.

The report said seatbelts were equipped but not in use, and airbags were not equipped. It also states that Childers’ condition was apparently normal, and the cause of the crash was the rollover. The weather was clear, and Childers was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, according to OHP.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Joseph Porter # 275 of Troop A. He was assisted by Lt. Santos Diaz #129 and Trooper Nathan Battershell #864, both of Troop A, Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Department, Brooksville Fire Department, Bethel Fire Department and Tecumseh Fire Department.