County budget increased by about $1.8 million

Pottawatomie County Commissioners finalized the overall budget in their meeting Tuesday for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which went up about $1.8 million.

In the meeting, District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis said the overall budget for this upcoming year is around $7.5 million which is more than last year’s budget of $5.6 million.

Dennis said there was a carryover of $2.7 million and all county departments were able to receive their requested budget amounts.

“We had a good year. It was due to our carryover,” Dennis said.

For more details check back for a follow up in Thursday’s paper.