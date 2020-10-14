Shawnee woman dies in car crash near Byng

By Kelci McKendrick kmckendrick@news-star.com

A Shawnee woman has died after a two-vehicle collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, on U.S. Highway 377 and Broadway Street in Byng, Oklahoma, in Pontotoc County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Katherine Hall, 32, of Shawnee, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR westbound on Broadway Street when she allegedly failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a northbound 2013 Freightliner driven by 30-year-old Adrian Jinkins of Holdenville, Oklahoma.

Hall was ejected approximately 60 feet from the point of impact, the report said, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by an Oklahoma State Medical Examiner Investigator and transported by Criswell Funeral Home to its facility in Ada.

OHP said Jinkins was transported by Mercy Hospital of Ada EMS to Mercy Hospital of Ada and was treated for injuries and released. Hall’s passenger, 46-year-old Joseph Martin of Ada, was transported by a private vehicle also to Mercy Hospital and treated and released.

The condition of both drivers is under investigation, according to the report. Seatbelts were not in use in Hall’s vehicle but were in use in Jinkin’s vehicle, and airbags were equipped in both but only deployed in Hall’s vehicle, the report said. The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the collision.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Robert Benedict #213 of the Pontotoc County Detachment of Troop F. He was assisted by Trooper Justin Pope #679 of the Size and Weights Division of Troop S, Trooper Ken Duncan #451 of the Traffic Homicide Division, Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office and Byng Fire Department and Rescue.