County budget finalized, increased by about $1.8 million

Pottawatomie County Commissioners finalized the overall budget in their meeting Tuesday for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which went up about $1.8 million.

In the meeting, District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis said the overall budget for this upcoming year is around $7.5 million which is more than last year’s budget of $5.6 million.

Dennis said there was a carryover of $2.7 million and all county departments were able to receive their requested budget amounts.

“We had a good year. It was due to our carryover,” Dennis said.

The overall budgets for county departments are as follows:

District Attorney’s Office: $67,300, County Sheriff’s Office: $1,383, 368, County Treasurer: $226,000, County Clerk: $400,275, Court Clerk: $483,805, County Assessor: $382,500, Visual Inspection: $446,250, Juvenile Detention Center: $45,000, general government: $3,649,677, County Excise Board: $4,000, County Election Board: $222,239, Treasurer School: $35,000, Community Services: $30,000, Audit: $87,033 and Free Fair Board $3,500.