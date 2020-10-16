3 Things to Do to this Weekend

Saturday, Oct. 17

Visit the Sunshine Shelly Nightmare Harvest Haunted Maze. The corn maze will be open until Oct. 31. The line opens at 7 p.m. but the haunt starts once it’s completely dark. Last tickets are sold at 11 a.m.with the regular price being $12 or $17 for a skip the line pass. The maze is open from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Community Renewal is celebrating five years of neighbors restoring community through intentional relationships in Pottawatomie County. Art reflecting Shawnee's relationships will be featured at many locations downtown until October 31.

Visit the Shawnee Trading Post and Flea Market Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7104 N Kickapoo Street which is one mile north of the Shawnee Mall.