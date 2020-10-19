Tecumseh to host Trick or Treat event

The Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Tecumseh Business District Trick or Treat event this year on October 29 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

According to Leslie Merritt, Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, various businesses throughout the city are participating in the event and will hand out candy to the children of Tecumseh.

Merritt said this year the event will look different due to COVID-19 and various measures will be implemented to keep people safe as they Trick or Treat.

“Usually (we) host a Halloween costume contest Downtown but it usually draws too much corealing and things like that so we’re going to put it online,” Merritt said.

Initially, Merritt said the Chamber of Commerce wasn’t sure how the event would look due to the pandemic so she sent out surveys to members to determine their thoughts on the matter.

“The membership still wanted to follow through and so did some of the other local businesses,” Merritt said. “Based on the 20 responses we got from the survey we put out 83 percent said we should do it.”

Usually Merritt said the event is in Downtown Tecumseh but to ensure participants are physically distancing, business throughout the city will hand out candy to Trick or Treaters.

“Everybody is encouraged to wear a mask and social distance while they’re (trick or treating),” Merritt said.

In addition to businesses in Downtown Tecumseh, Merritt said those outside of the Business District will be able to set up a booth and hand out candy.

The executive director said so far there have been about 18 businesses who have signed up for the event.

Those 18 businesses include Ralph’s Pharmacy, Quality Hardware, Brian Shirey – Farmers Insurance, Heather’s Salon, Patterson Roofing, Tecumseh Tag Agency/Gilbert Insurance, A/C Doctors, AECO Sales and Service, Arvest Bank, Natalie Arnett State Farm, Express Employment Professionals, FireLake Express Grocery, ROLLER DIRT FARM, Sonic Tecumseh, NEWS IDEA PRINTING, Bug Squad, Magick Tree and The Farmer’s Daughter Market.

“This year our intention is to bring in more of our membership from the list, spread them out further throughout town and of course offer candy and do the costume contest online,” Merritt said.

Merritt said details of the costume contest will be released closer to the event and one of the businesses, A/C Doctors, will have a photo booth for the children.

According to Merritt in past years people would gather around Tecumseh City Hall to await the results of the costume contest.

However this year, Merritt said the City Council is remaining neutral on the event by not participating in it and not preventing it from taking place.

“They’re not saying that we should not and they're not saying we should. They’re remaining neutral to this event,” Merritt said.

This event is separate from the city wide Trick or Treating that takes place on Halloween night.

Merritt said businesses are still encouraged to sign up and can do so here

https://submit.tecumsehchamber.com/index.php?option=com_communitysurveys&view=survey&id=6&catid=8&Itemid=101&skey=d8mS4678Y6vyTif9.