No Charge for Meals for All SPS Students Through June 30, 2021

Shawnee School Nutrition has received permission from the USDA to provide meals at no cost to anyone 18 and under through June 30, 2021. This free-meal program allows all families with children 18 and under to pick up free food from any convenient SPS school campus during designated meal pickup times on days school is in session.

The designated meal pickup times and locations are below:

Horace Mann (12:45-1:15 p.m.) - Meals will be available near the gravel parking lot west of the playground on the south side of the school on 11th St.

Jefferson (10:30-11 a.m.) - Meals will be available at the bus loading area on Wallace St. located on the south side of the school. Cars should line up along Louisa Ave. on the east side of the school and turn right on to Wallace.

Sequoyah (1-1:30 p.m.) - Meals will be available at the oval on the east side of the school on Sequoyah Blvd.

Will Rogers (12:45-1:15 p.m.) - Enter the drive on the west side of the school off MacArthur St. and pick up meals at the southeast corner of the school. This is the same route cars follow during school drop off and pickup.

Shawnee Early Childhood Center (noon-12:30 p.m.) - Meal pickup is on the east side of the school where daycare vans pick up and drop off students.

Shawnee Middle School (10:15-10:45 a.m.) - Enter the drive north of the school and follow to the west side of the school outside the cafeteria doors where students are normally dropped off in the mornings.

Shawnee High School (10:30-11 a.m.) - Enter the drive from Kennedy on the north side of the school. Meals may be picked up across from the tennis courts.

Information on meal availability between the last day of school in May and June 30, 2021, will be released closer to that time.