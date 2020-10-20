Tecumseh to use $75,000 of education sales tax funds for farm barn project

Pottawatomie County Commissioners approved Tecumseh Public Schools’ request for $75,000 of education sales tax funds to be used for the Tecumseh High School farm barn.

According to Assistant Superintendent Robert Kinsey, the district will begin pouring the concrete this week, weather permitting.

“We’re in the process and working on the foundation,” Kinsey said. “We hope to complete the project by the end of November.”

Kinsey said if the weather is well, the project will be complete in four to six weeks and the district hopes students can utilize the facility at the beginning of next semester.

The administrator said the farm barn will be used for swine projects and safety measures against COVID-19 will be followed for those who use the facility.

Kinsey said architect Kyle Lombardo was hired by the Tecumseh Public School Board of Education to design the school's new farm barn.

In addition to the $75,000 in education sales tax money, Kinsey said about $115,000 will come from Pottawatomie County Facility Authority, $75,000 will come from the 2016 $12.4 million bond issue and $100,000 will come from the district’s building funds.

Kinsey said the barn is just west of Tecumseh High School and in the most recent Board of Education meeting the district decided to purchase 35 acres of land to further expand the land where the farm barn will be located.

“We’re excited to see the building and we have a lot of students and teachers who are excited to get in there and use (the barn),” Kinsey said.

