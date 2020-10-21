Veterans Day event being planned in Shawnee

Shawnee area veterans and citizens are invited to a program at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial in downtown Shawnee.

The program is open to all veterans, the public and homeschool children.

The program will take place at the Veterans Memorial Park or in the Municipal Auditorium if needed because of weather conditions.

Before the beginning of the program, an educational and history introduction of the Veterans Memorial Park will be provided for the children who attend the event.

Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and attendees will be required to social distance. In addition, food and drinks will not be provided.