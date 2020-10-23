3 Things to Do This Weekend-Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24

Visit the annual Boo on Bell Fall Festival in Shawnee Saturday, Oct 24. The Safe Events for Families board of directors has decided to adjust this year's event due to COVID-19 concerns. Visitors can participate in a drive-thru trick-or-treat and this year's costume contest will also be held online. Check the Facebook page for more information.

Visit the Sunshine Shelly Nightmare Harvest Haunted Maze which will be open until Oct. 31. The line opens at 7 p.m. but the haunt starts once it’s completely dark. Last tickets are sold at 11 a.m.with the regular price being $12 or $17 for a skip the line pass. The maze is open from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Community Renewal is celebrating five years of neighbors restoring community through intentional relationships in Pottawatomie County. Art reflecting Shawnee's relationships will be featured at many locations downtown until October 31.