National Drug Take Back collection sites available Saturday in Pott. County

The Shawnee News-Star

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Four sites will be open Saturday in Pottawatomie County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to drop off unused medications:

Kickapoo Tribal Health Center, 105365 S Highway 102, McLoud

The Clinic Pharmacy, 3210 Kethley Road, Shawnee

Walmart, 196 Shawnee Mall Drive, Shawnee

Ralph’s Pharmacy, 211 N. Broadway Street, Tecumseh

For more information on this event, visit www.getsmartaboutdrugs.gov/content/national-take-back-day.