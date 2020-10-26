McLoud schools close, Shawnee cancels after school program due to inclement weather

According to Executive Director of Adminstrators Rhonda Hockenbury, the district will observe a Virtual Learning Day.

"Therefore, students will be given assignments either by Google Classroom or packet work which is being sent home with students this afternoon," Hockenbury said. "Work must be completed for students to be counted present for the day. Incomplete work will result in an absence."

Hockenburg said all school sites will be closed but educators will be available through email or Google Classroom.

In addition to McLoud, Shawnee Public Schools canceled the SPS Kids after school program for Monday, Oct. 26 out of caution due to weather conditions.

