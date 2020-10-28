Tecumseh to host Trick or Treat event

The Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Tecumseh Business District Trick or Treat event this year on October 29 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

According to Leslie Merritt, Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, various businesses throughout the city are participating in the event and will hand out candy to the children of Tecumseh.

Merritt said this year the event will look different due to COVID-19 and various measures will be implemented to keep people safe as they Trick or Treat.

“Usually (we) host a Halloween costume contest Downtown but it usually draws too much corralling and things like that so we’re going to put it online,” Merritt said.

Initially, Merritt said the Chamber of Commerce wasn’t sure how the event would look due to the pandemic so she sent out surveys to members to determine their thoughts on the matter.

“The membership still wanted to follow through and so did some of the other local businesses,” Merritt said. “Based on the 20 responses we got from the survey we put out 83 percent said we should do it.”

Usually Merritt said the event is in Downtown Tecumseh but to ensure participants are physically distancing, business throughout the city will hand out candy to Trick or Treaters.

“Everybody is encouraged to wear a mask and social distance while they’re (trick or treating),” Merritt said.

In addition to businesses in Downtown Tecumseh, Merritt said those outside of the Business District will be able to set up a booth and hand out candy.

These businesses include Arvest Bank, Bug Squad, Chris Peters Treat's Solutions, Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Gordon Cooper Technology Center, State Farm-Natalie Arnett and YMCA-Troy and Dollie Smith.

Merritt said if there is inclement weather the businesses will host their booths at the American Legion located at 201 E Park Street in Tecumseh.

The executive director said various local businesses are participating in the event.

Those businesses include A/C Doctors, Action Physical Therapy, AECO Sales and Service, Bommerang Diner, Central Oklahoma Chiropractic Clinic, Family Dollar, Farm Bureau Insurance-Todd Colburn, Farmer's Insurance-Brian Shirley, Fat Chix Barber, Firelake Express Grocery, Handcrafted Woodwork, Heather's Salon, Jordon Contractors Inc., Magick Tree, New Idea Printing, Oklahoma Family Dentistry, Patterson Roofing, Pizza Hut, Quality Hardware, Ralph's Pharmacy, Roller Dirt Farm, Roller Shaved Ice, Savage Nutrition, Sims Dental Clinic, Sonic, Tecumseh Tag Agency/Gilbert Insurance, The Farmer's Daughter Market, The Homestead Antiques & Gifts, The Shivering Monkey and Victory Vapor.

“This year our intention is to bring in more of our membership from the list, spread them out further throughout town and of course offer candy and do the costume contest online,” Merritt said.

Merritt said to enter the costume contest people need to post a photo of their pet, child, outside decorations or themselves to Facebook and the post must include the category they're entering, the hashtag: #2020TecumsehOKHalloween and they must tag the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page by writing @TecumsehChamberofCommerce.

The categories include "All Pets," "13 and up," "Outside" and "Kids 12 and Under."

Merritt said the contest ends by 11:59 p.m. on Halloween.

This event is separate from the city wide Trick or Treating that takes place on Halloween night.