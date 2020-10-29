SUBSCRIBE NOW
LOCAL

Early, in-person voting available at Oklahoma election boards Oct. 29-31

Kim Morava
The Shawnee News-Star

WITH GRAPHIC

Vote early.

Early, in-person absentee voting will be available at county election boards Oct. 29 through Oct. 31.

In Pottawatomie County, voters can cast ballots at 14101 Acme Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 29-30, or from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Regular polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.  Call 405-273-8376 for more information or go to https://www.ok.gov/elections/