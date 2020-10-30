1,100 pounds: Meth lab dismantled near Pink, investigation ongoing

The Shawnee News-Star

An investigation is ongoing after the District 23 Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force, in a multi-agency operation, dismantled a methamphetamine conversion lab in the Pink area of Pottawatomie County.

In a statement released Wednesday by the Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s office, it was reported that the takedown on Oct. 14 rendered about 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of over $6 million.

“This represents the largest methamphetamine seizure in the history of Pottawatomie County,” according to the release.

The site of the operation was safely cleaned up, but no other information about this case is being provided or released because of the ongoing investigation.

