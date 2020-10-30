Shawnee police offer tips to Trick or Treaters

The Shawnee Police Department has many tips to those Trick or Treating on Halloween Saturday, Oct. 31.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano, those out and about on Halloween need to be sure they cross the street carefully, pay attention when walking, walk on sidewalks and paths, and watch for cars.

In addition, Lozano said people should Trick or Treat in groups, slow down and be alert, use reflective tape or glow sticks and be aware of fallen limbs.

Lastly, Lozano said people should wear masks and fallow CDC guidelines to stay safe amid COVID-19.