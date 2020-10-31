Pottawatomie County residents to vote in local elections Nov. 3

Voters throughout Pottawatomie County will go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3 and cast their votes for various elections.

The elections are as follows:

One of the elections to be decided next week is for Pottawatomie County Court Clerk.

Those running are incumbent Valerie Ueltzen and candidate Bud Jeffrey.

In addition, there is an election for the Pottawatomie County Commissioner District 2 seat.

Those running are Republican candidate Randy Thomas and Democratic candidate Norman Smith.

There is also an election for the Tecumseh City Council Ward 3 and candidates running include Donald Bradley and Ryan Wiginton.

Polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Check back for updates.