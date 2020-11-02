Pott. County Election board prepare for Election Day

For the last several weeks the Pottawatomie County Election Board has counted a record number of absentee ballots and early votes and continue to prepare for Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3.

According to County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and various polling places will be open.

On Election Day, Stover said the board will count and process any ballots that are cast in the polls or arrive through the post office by 7 p.m.

According to County Election Board Assistant Secretary Patricia Carter, all safety protocols and policies put in place to protect people from COVID-19 still apply to the Nov. 3 election.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, the policies for in person voting include social distancing, the requirement of masks or face coverings and provided Personal Protective Equipment for poll workers.

Stover said ballots must be in the hands of the Election Board officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

For more information regarding voting and COVID-19 protocols visit www.ok.gov/elections/.

