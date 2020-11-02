Pott. County seats, local legislative races on Tuesday’s ballot

News-Star Staff reports

Pottawatomie County voters will cast ballots in local races Tuesday, including local House and Senate Seats, two Pottawatomie County offices and a Tecumseh city council race.

House District 26

Locally, the seat for House of Representatives District 26 is up for grabs.

Shawnee resident and Incumbent Dell Kerbs, a Republican, and Bryce Barfield, a Democrat, are competing for the seat.

The current District 26 term expires Nov. 15.

.

Senate District 17

Another state race is for Senate District 17, a seat held for the past eight years by Sen. Ron Sharp.

On Nov. 3, voters will decide between Republican Shane Jett and Libertarian Greg Sadler for the position.

Pottawatomie County District 2 Commissioner

In the race for Pottawatomie County’s District 2 Commissioner, Incumbent Republican Randy Thomas is being challenged by Democratic candidate Norman Smith.

Pottawatomie County Court Clerk

Those running for Pott. County Court Clerk are Republican incumbent Valerie Ueltzen and Libertarian candidate Bud Jeffrey.

Tecumseh City Council

There is also an election for the Tecumseh City Council Ward 3 and candidates are Donald Bradley and Ryan Wiginton.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.