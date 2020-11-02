Shawnee News-Star: How we're handling election coverage in print, online

The Shawnee News-Star will be covering Tuesday’s elections and providing stories, election results and other information about local races Tuesday evening online as polls close and votes are counted.

In addition to many state races and state questions, local results of the Pottawatomie County Commissioner and Court Clerk races, as well as Tecumseh council seat, will be covered, along with results for our local State Senate and House seats.

Election results will be posted and updated online at www.news-star.com. Tuesday night and also on Wednesday.

Because the News-Star’s Wednesday print edition will go to press before the polls even close on Tuesday night, stories and election results from local and state races won’t appear in the print edition until Thursday, Nov. 5.

For immediate results and updates, please go to www.news-star.com or follow The Shawnee News-Star on Facebook or Twitter.