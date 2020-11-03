Randy Thomas re-elected District 2 Pott. County Commissioner

Incumbent Randy Thomas was re-elected as District 2 Pottawatomie County Commissioner for another four-year term Tuesday, Nov. 3.

According to Thomas, he is grateful county voters re-elected him and he is excited to continue helping the people in Pottawatomie County.

"I'm very honored and humbled and I look forward to serving you again," Thomas said.

Results from the Oklahoma State Election Board reveal Thomas, running as a Republican, received 7,123 votes or 77.21 percent of the vote.

His opponent, Democrat Norman Smith, received 2,103 votes or 22.79 percent.

All results will be in Thursday's paper on Nov. 5.