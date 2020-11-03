Voters hit the polls across Shawnee, Pottawatomie County; Polls open til 7 p.m. Tuesday

By Vicky O. Misa Vicky.misa@news-star.com (405) 214-3962 Twitter: @Vicky_NewsStar

Steady streams of local residents — and more of them — made their way to the polls Tuesday, as some races are stacking up to be a tight call.

This election has clearly drawn a line in the sand as people gravitate to support of specific issues.

Registration and early voting have seen a healthy rise in participation.

Data from the past 20 years shows county and state registration numbers have boosted back up to — and surpassed — figures from 2000. Data also shows over the past 20 years the county and state have shifted significantly in party affiliation.

Registered voters in Pott. County:

In the county, the number of those registering as Democrats or Republicans has almost completely flipped in 20 years, with Republicans now close to double the number of Democrats, but Independents also are edging in on nearly twice the figure from two decades ago. The tally for Libertarians has increased from 3 to 301 in 20 years.

• 2020 — a total of 40,853: (Republican) 21,481; (Democrat) 12,586; (Independent) 6,485; (Libertarian) 301

• 2016 — a total of 35,472: (Democrat) 15,341; (Republican) 15,186; (Independent) 4,945; (Americans Elect) 0

• 2012 — a total of 36,045: (Democrat) 18,354; (Republican) 13,586; (Independent) 4,105;

• 2008 — a total of 37,636: (Democrat) 20,889; (Republican) 12,437; (Independent) 4,310;

• 2004 — a total of 37,036: (Democrat) 21,982; (Republican) 11,105; (Independent) 3,943; (Libertarian) 6; (Reform) 0

• 2000 — a total of 40,752: (Democrat) 25,917; (Republican) 11,263; (Independent) 3,568; (Libertarian) 3; (Reform) 1

In Oklahoma:

Across the state, the data shows similar trends. Republicans now outnumber Democrats, Independents and Libertarians combined; though in 2000, when Democrats were the majority, their dominance was significantly more. Now, Independents have more than doubled their numbers and the Libertarian party has grown exponentially.

• 2020 — a total of 2,259,113: (Republican) 1,129,771; (Democrat) 750,669; (Independent) 363,771; (Libertarian) 14,902

• 2016 — a total of 1,978,807: (Republican) 880,130; (Democrat) 832,059; (Independent) 266,605; (Americans Elect) 13

• 2012 — a total of 2,000,610: (Democrat) 943,283; (Republican) 828,257; (Independent) 229,070

• 2008 — a total of 2,022,537: (Democrat) 1,012,594; (Republican) 790,713; (Independent) 219,230

• 2004 — a total of 1,938,377: (Democrat) 1,022,442; (Republican) 720,121; (Independent) 195,334; (Libertarian) 455; (Reform) 25

• 2000 — a total of 2,098,750: (Democrat) 1,189,332; (Republican) 734,382; (Independent) 174,649; (Libertarian) 267; (Reform) 120

Voting for president

In the past several presidential elections, the state has participated at varying degrees.

• 2016 — of the 1,978,807 registered Oklahoma voters, a total of 1,452,992 voted: (Republican) 949,136; (Democrat) 420,375; (Libertarian) 83,481

• 2012 — of the 2,000,610 registered Oklahoma voters, a total of 1,334,872 voted: (Republican) 891,325; (Democrat) 443,547

• 2008 — of the 2,022,537 registered Oklahoma voters, a total of 1,462,661 voted: (Republican) 960,165; (Democrat) 502,496

• 2004 — of the 1,938,377 registered Oklahoma voters, a total of 1,463,758 voted: (Republican) 959,792; (Democrat) 503,966

• 2000 — of the 2,098,750 registered Oklahoma voters, a total of 1,234,229 voted: (Republican) 744,337; (Democrat) 474,276; (Reform) 9,014; (Libertarian) 6,602

Election night

As election results begin to come in after polls close at 7 p.m., close races may not be determined immediately.

Election results are posted to the Oklahoma State Election Board as they are received from county election boards and will not include provisional ballot results until after 5 p.m. Friday. Results are subject to contest and recount and are neither final nor official until they are certified by the appropriate election board, the website reads.

Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed, results will be certified by county election boards not earlier than 5 p.m. Friday.

Results of a race in which a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed cannot be certified until the contest has been heard or the recount has been completed.

State and federal election results will not be certified before Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Check in at news-star.com for election results coverage.