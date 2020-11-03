Voters re-elect Valerie Ueltzen as Pott. County Court Clerk

Voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, and re-elected incumbent Valerie Ueltzen as Pottawatomie County Court Clerk.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, Ueltzen, running as a Republican, received 21,359 votes or 79.83 percent of the vote.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Pottawatomie County for another four years,” Ueltzen said after results posted Tuesday night. “I want to thank each supporter and my staff for making tonight possible. Most of all, I appreciate my family for the sacrifices they have made along the way. God has been so good in guiding me in every step. May He bless our community and Nation.”

Her opponent, Libertarian Bud Jeffrey, received 5,397 votes or 20.17 percent of the vote.

All results will be in Thursday's paper on Nov. 5.