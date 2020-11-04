Pott. County Election Board counts thousands of early votes

Voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the Presidential Election and several state and local races, but a record number of absentee and early in-person ballots were tallied in Pottawatomie County this election.

According to Jeannie Stover, Secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board, the election board mailed out a total of 6,027 absentee ballots by request. As of Monday, the election board had processed 4,632 of those ballots that were sent back in.

In addition, during the three days of early, in-person voting Oct. 29-31, she said a total of 3,749 people voted at the county election board in Shawnee.

Stover said the election board expected to process votes from Election Day by 10:30 p.m. or later Tuesday night, depending on when voters in line completed their ballots. Polls closed at 7 p.m., but anyone already in line at 7 p.m. was still eligible to go through lines and vote.

Though lines were long and they expected a few bumps in the road throughout the day, Stover expected things to go as planned Tuesday.

Since the News-Star's Wednesday print edition went to press well before polls closed Tuesday night, election results are online at www.news-star.com and will be featured in Thursday’s print edition.

