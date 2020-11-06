Collision in Bethel Acres leaves woman in critical condition

A 62-year-old woman was taken to OU Medical Center in critical condition after a collision Thursday, Nov. 5, around 11:50 p.m. on State Highway 102 and Hardesty Road in Bethel Acres.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Bonnie Stefanich of Mesa, Arizona, was driving her 1999 Toyota Corolla southbound in SH 102 when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the Hardesty Road intersection before her vehicle slid into the intersection and hit a 2015 Freightliner Freight-Shaker.

The OHP reported driver of the Freightliner as Daniel Murrell, 55, of Tecumseh, noting the tractor-trailer was struck in the rear duals.

The OHP report said Stefanich was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries. Murrell was not injured.

OHP found the condition of both drivers to be apparently normal and the cause of the collision was failure to stop at a stop sign.

In addition, OHP said the weather was clear and the road was dry.